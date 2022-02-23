The stats – taken from the transfermrkt.co.uk website – reveal Mansfield Town are the only team unbeaten this calendar year, with a number of teams having just lost watched.

It continues to look very bleak for basement boys Scunthorpe, while fellow strugglers Oldham are giving themselves plenty of reason to be hopeful.

Here’s how the full table would look, with each club’s actual league position in brackets

If you like this gallery then take a look here at how the League Two table would look based on squad values, how the table would look based on crowds, here and who the most 20 valuable players are in League Two, here.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 22pts (1st) P11 W6 D4 L1 GF18 GA5 GD13 PTS22 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Bristol Rovers - 21 pts (9th) P10 W6 D3 L1 GF17 GA6 GD11 PTS21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Exeter City - 20pts (4th) P9 W6 D2 L1 GF13 GA6 GD7 PTS20 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 18pts (5th) P11 W5 D3 L3 GF25 GA14 GD11 PTS18 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales