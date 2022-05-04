A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1. Port Vale - 49,768 The official record attendance at the Vale Park stadium is 49,768 for an FA Cup fifth round game against Aston Villa on the 20th February 1960.

2. Oldham - 47,671 Oldham's record attendance is 47,671 during an FA Cup tie between Oldham and Sheffield Wednesday in 1930

3. Bradford City - 39,146 Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country.

4. Bristol Rovers - 38,472 Bristol Rovers' record crowd is 38,472 v Preston North End, in the FA Cup on 30th January 1960.