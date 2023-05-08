News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town won 37 points in 2023.Mansfield Town won 37 points in 2023.
How the League Two table would look based only on 2023 results - and where Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Stockport County and Carlisle United sit - picture gallery

Sadly it wasn’t to be for Stags this season after missing out on the play-offs.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th May 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:15 BST

A 2-0 win at Colchester was not enough with Stags missing out on the play-offs by just one goal.

Stags enjoyed a pretty solid second half of the season but can count too many missed moments that have proved costly.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

You can get full reaction from Stags’ last day heartbreak here.

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45

1. Stockport County - 45pts

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45 Photo: Naomi Baker

24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41

2. Gillingham - 41pts

24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41 Photo: Pete Norton

24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40

3. Bradford City - 40pts

24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40 Photo: Pete Norton

24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40

4. Salford City - 40pts

24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40 Photo: Alex Pantling

