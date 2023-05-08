How the League Two table would look based only on 2023 results - and where Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Stockport County and Carlisle United sit - picture gallery
Sadly it wasn’t to be for Stags this season after missing out on the play-offs.
A 2-0 win at Colchester was not enough with Stags missing out on the play-offs by just one goal.
Stags enjoyed a pretty solid second half of the season but can count too many missed moments that have proved costly.
Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)
The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.
