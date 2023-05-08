Sadly it wasn’t to be for Stags this season after missing out on the play-offs.

A 2-0 win at Colchester was not enough with Stags missing out on the play-offs by just one goal.

Stags enjoyed a pretty solid second half of the season but can count too many missed moments that have proved costly.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

You can get full reaction from Stags’ last day heartbreak here.

1 . Stockport County - 45pts 24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45

2 . Gillingham - 41pts 24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41

3 . Bradford City - 40pts 24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40

4 . Salford City - 40pts 24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40