Mansfield Town wouldn't be going up if this table stood.Mansfield Town wouldn't be going up if this table stood.
Mansfield Town wouldn't be going up if this table stood.

How the final League Two table would have looked if only stoppage-time counted - and where Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Barrow, Crawley Town, Stockport County and Walsall woud have finished

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Apr 2024, 13:48 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 12:36 BST
There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).

Tell us which your favourite ever injury-time goal is and why via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags here.

46 6 39 1 8:3 5 57

1. Crewe Alexandra

46 6 39 1 8:3 5 57 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
46 8 33 5 9:5 4 57

2. Crawley Town

46 8 33 5 9:5 4 57 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
46 5 40 1 6:2 4 55

3. AFC Wimbledon

46 5 40 1 6:2 4 55 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
46 6 37 3 7:4 3 55

4. Salford City

46 6 37 3 7:4 3 55 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoWrexhamCrawley TownFootball LeagueChampions League