News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Sutton United are being given a 47 per cent chance of relegation.Sutton United are being given a 47 per cent chance of relegation.
Sutton United are being given a 47 per cent chance of relegation.

How the final League Two table is predicted to look and where Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Notts County, Crewe Alexandra, Wrexham and every other side are expected to finish - picture gallery

Stags have a 78.3 per cent of winning automatic promotion, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Nov 2023, 08:05 GMT

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Stags are finally destined for success.

The latest predictions follow the 2-1 win at Salford City last time out.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

Win league: 87% Automatic promotion: 99.5 Play-off spot 0.5%

1. Stockport County - 97pts (+47)

Win league: 87% Automatic promotion: 99.5 Play-off spot 0.5% Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
Win league: 20% Automatic promotion: 78.3% Play-off spot 18.9%

2. Mansfield Town - 84pts (+32)

Win league: 20% Automatic promotion: 78.3% Play-off spot 18.9% Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 37.5% Play-off spot: 46.3%

3. Wrexham - 77pts (+16)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 37.5% Play-off spot: 46.3% Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Win league: 0.8% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot 47.4%

4. Notts County - 76pts (+13)

Win league: 0.8% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot 47.4% Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StagsNotts CountyLeague TwoBetVictorWrexham