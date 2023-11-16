Stags have a 78.3 per cent of winning automatic promotion, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Stags are finally destined for success.

The latest predictions follow the 2-1 win at Salford City last time out.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

1 . Stockport County - 97pts (+47) Win league: 87% Automatic promotion: 99.5 Play-off spot 0.5% Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Town - 84pts (+32) Win league: 20% Automatic promotion: 78.3% Play-off spot 18.9% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales