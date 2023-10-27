How the final League Two table is predicted to look and where Mansfield Town, Notts County, Wrexham, Stockport County, Swindon Town and every other side are expected to finish - picture gallery
The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes unbeaten Stags are on course to finally secure a top three finish.
The bookies give Stags a 67% chance (up from 47.2%) of automatic promotion, but just an 8.8% chance of winning the league.
Key findings from the latest predictions show Stockport are massively overperforming against pre-season predictions. The simulation projected a third-place finish with a 17.7% chance of finishing as champions however their unstoppable form means they are now predicted to win the title with a probability of 83.3%.
Wrexham are another side outperforming the supercomputer's initial projections as they are currently predicted to finish in 7th place, with a 42% chance of finishing in the top six. That shows solid progress from the pre-season projections as they were forecasted to finish in 11th with only a 21.8% chance of the playoffs.
MK Dons have slipped the most from the pre-season predictions. Our supercomputer suggested that the Dons would finish as champions with at least a 58.3% chance of automatic promotion. After a tumultuous start to the campaign, including the dismissal of Graham Alexander, they are now projected to finish 12th with 20.8% of finishing in the playoffs.
Grimsby Town made it three losses on the bounce as Colchester came back to win 3-2 in midweek. With their poor form, the supercomputer is forecasting an 8.2% chance of relegation this season compared to 2.5% only a month ago, highlighting their need to start picking up points soon.
