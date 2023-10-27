News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Mansfield Town are being given a 67% chance of automatic promotion.Mansfield Town are being given a 67% chance of automatic promotion.
Mansfield Town are being given a 67% chance of automatic promotion.

How the final League Two table is predicted to look and where Mansfield Town, Notts County, Wrexham, Stockport County, Swindon Town and every other side are expected to finish - picture gallery

This supercomputer is predicting a happy season for Mansfield Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes unbeaten Stags are on course to finally secure a top three finish.

The bookies give Stags a 67% chance (up from 47.2%) of automatic promotion, but just an 8.8% chance of winning the league.

Key findings from the latest predictions show Stockport are massively overperforming against pre-season predictions. The simulation projected a third-place finish with a 17.7% chance of finishing as champions however their unstoppable form means they are now predicted to win the title with a probability of 83.3%.

Wrexham are another side outperforming the supercomputer's initial projections as they are currently predicted to finish in 7th place, with a 42% chance of finishing in the top six. That shows solid progress from the pre-season projections as they were forecasted to finish in 11th with only a 21.8% chance of the playoffs.

MK Dons have slipped the most from the pre-season predictions. Our supercomputer suggested that the Dons would finish as champions with at least a 58.3% chance of automatic promotion. After a tumultuous start to the campaign, including the dismissal of Graham Alexander, they are now projected to finish 12th with 20.8% of finishing in the playoffs.

Grimsby Town made it three losses on the bounce as Colchester came back to win 3-2 in midweek. With their poor form, the supercomputer is forecasting an 8.2% chance of relegation this season compared to 2.5% only a month ago, highlighting their need to start picking up points soon.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

Win league: 83.3% Automatic promotion: 99.1 Play-off spot 0.9%

1. Stockport County - 95pts (+46)

Win league: 83.3% Automatic promotion: 99.1 Play-off spot 0.9% Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
Win league: 8.8% Automatic promotion: 67% Play-off spot 27.7%

2. Mansfield Town - 82pts (+33)

Win league: 8.8% Automatic promotion: 67% Play-off spot 27.7% Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Win league: 6.3% Automatic promotion: 63.4% Play-off spot 29.8%

3. Notts County - 82pts (+22)

Win league: 6.3% Automatic promotion: 63.4% Play-off spot 29.8% Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Win league: 0.4% Automatic promotion: 15.2% Play-off spot 44.6%

4. Swindon Town - 72pts (+18)

Win league: 0.4% Automatic promotion: 15.2% Play-off spot 44.6% Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts CountyWrexhamStagsBetVictorMK Dons