The League Two season is shaping up to be another classic.

Last season saw just five points separate third-placed Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers in ninth in the final table.

Right now it’s even tighter with a mere six points separating fourth-placed Carlisle United from Tranmere Rovers in 15th spot.

Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town have created a nice gap for themselves in the automatic promotion places but it promises to be a brilliant race for play-off places.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees each teams chances of finishing fourth to seventh.

1. Stockport County 6/5 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Bradford City 5/4 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town 5/4 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town 11/8 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales