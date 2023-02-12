It was a good weekend for Mansfield Town and their promotion hopes.

Stags beat Gillingham 2-0 to keep their good run going. But it was made even better after promotion rivals Carlisle United, Northampton Town, Salford City, Swindon Town and Stevenage all failed to win.

Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City picked up wins below Stags as the promotion race hots up.

Stags are now just six points behind third-placed Carlisle United and with a game in hand.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees each teams chances of winning promotion to League One.

Let us know your thoughts on the promotion race via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news, here.

1 . Leyton Orient 1/20 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage 1/12 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town 11/10 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4 . Stockport County 11/8 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales