Northampton Town finished 14th in League One last season.

How the 2024/25 League One table is predicted to look as summer rebuilds gather pace, including Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Stockport County, Wrexham, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Apr 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 07:52 BST
Mansfield are looking forward to an exciting 2024/25 season as they pit their skills in League One.

Nigel Clough is working hard on adding quality to his squad with Lee Gregory, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Keanu Baccus already joining the ranks.

Lewis Brunt could still follow on a permanent deal, along with a couple more additions.

It further adds to the sense of anticipation for the season with Mansfield not entering the league to make up the numbers.

But how is the final table likely to look? Here we look at the predicted League One table, with finishing positions based on each side’s odds with SkyBet to win the league.

3/1

1. Birmingham City

3/1 Photo: Cameron Smith

8/1

2. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Ashley Allen

9/1

3. Rotherham United

9/1 Photo: George Wood

9/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

9/1 Photo: Michael Steele

