Mansfield Town now need results to go their way after yesterday’s defeat at home to Harrogate Town.

It leaves Carlisle United, Bradford City and Salford City needing one point to deny Stags a top seven finish.

Carlisle are all but mathematically there having a superior goal difference of eight over Stags.

Bradford host Crewe in midweek before facing Leyton Orient at home on the final day of the season. Salford are at home to Gillingham, while Stags head to Colchester.

Salford are three points and four goals better off meaning defeat for Salford and victory for Stags might still not be enough. A 2-0 defeat for Salford and a 2-0 win for Stags would leave it interesting with both sides on the same points, the same goal difference and the same goals scored, though Salford would take the spot based on this season’s head to head.

Here’s how the Supercomputer expects the final table to look. (*The supercomputer predicts the final table based on 100 simulated seasons and therefore means some of this season’s points tally can differ from the current table).

Get more Stags news here.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+27) Champions Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 83pts (+21) Promoted Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 65% Play-offs: 44% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Stockport County - 80pts (+30) Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 59% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales