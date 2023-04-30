News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town need a final day win and hope that other results go their way.

How supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look as Mansfield Town pin their hopes on results going their way

Mansfield Town now need results to go their way after yesterday’s defeat at home to Harrogate Town.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 08:50 BST

It leaves Carlisle United, Bradford City and Salford City needing one point to deny Stags a top seven finish.

Carlisle are all but mathematically there having a superior goal difference of eight over Stags.

Bradford host Crewe in midweek before facing Leyton Orient at home on the final day of the season. Salford are at home to Gillingham, while Stags head to Colchester.

Salford are three points and four goals better off meaning defeat for Salford and victory for Stags might still not be enough. A 2-0 defeat for Salford and a 2-0 win for Stags would leave it interesting with both sides on the same points, the same goal difference and the same goals scored, though Salford would take the spot based on this season’s head to head.

Here’s how the Supercomputer expects the final table to look. (*The supercomputer predicts the final table based on 100 simulated seasons and therefore means some of this season’s points tally can differ from the current table).

Champions

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+27)

Champions

Promoted

2. Stevenage - 83pts (+21)

Promoted

Promotion: 65% Play-offs: 44%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 65% Play-offs: 44%

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 59%

4. Stockport County - 80pts (+30)

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 59%

