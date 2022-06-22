Mansfield Town are expected to finish inside the top seven.

How SkyBet rate Mansfield Town's hopes of making the play-offs - plus the chances of Stockport County, Bradford City, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers and every other League Two team

Mansfield Town will be keen to avoid the play-offs after last season’s heartbreak.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:57 pm

Stags will hope to go up automatically, but a spot in the play-offs is of course the absolute minimum aim.

They are, of course, right up there as one of the favourites to seal a place in the play-offs.

Stags are likely to be pushed all the way by new-boys Stockport County, the new-look Bradford City side, Salford City and the likes of Doncaster Rovers.

Here’s how league sponsor SkyBet sees the play-off race shaping up.

Take a look at what the experts say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Barrow

11/2

2. Rochdale

9/2

3. Hartlepool United

9/2

4. Crawley Town

9/2

