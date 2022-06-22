Stags will hope to go up automatically, but a spot in the play-offs is of course the absolute minimum aim.
They are, of course, right up there as one of the favourites to seal a place in the play-offs.
Stags are likely to be pushed all the way by new-boys Stockport County, the new-look Bradford City side, Salford City and the likes of Doncaster Rovers.
Here’s how league sponsor SkyBet sees the play-off race shaping up.
Take a look at what the experts say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.
You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news here