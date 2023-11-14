News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.95mMansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.95m
Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.95m

How much Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth and how it compares to AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Stockport County - picture gallery

Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.95m
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 08:15 GMT

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, making Mansfield one of the most valuable in League Two.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.27m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

£1.31m

1. Notts County

£1.31m Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
£2.12m

2. Crawley Town

£2.12m Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
£2.42m

3. Accrington Stanley

£2.42m Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
£2.81m

4. Barrow

£2.81m Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversBradford CityMansfieldLeague TwoStags