How much Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth after the closure of the transfer window and how it compares to Swindon Town, Bradford City, Salford City, AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County - picture gallery

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests Stags squad has decreased in value by 3.2 per cent.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £5.94m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

£1.07m (+11.1%)

1. Notts County

£1.07m (+11.1%)

£2.33m (+4.8%)

2. Accrington Stanley

£2.33m (+4.8%)

£2.08m (-16.4%)

3. Crawley Town

£2.08m (-16.4%)

£2.73m (+276.5%)

4. Wrexham

£2.73m (+276.5%)

