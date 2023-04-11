News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town spent £116,902 on agents fees between 1 February 2022 and 31 January 2023.Mansfield Town spent £116,902 on agents fees between 1 February 2022 and 31 January 2023.
How much EVERY League Two club has paid on agents fees according to latest Football Association figures - and where Mansfield Town, Salford City, Stockport County. Leyton Orient and Bradford City rank

Mansfield Town have dished out more than £100,000 in agents fees according the latest figures released by the FA.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST

The figures cover the period for 1 February 2022 to 31 January 2023.

The published figures show Crewe Alexandra paid the least amount at £15,585, while Stockport County have paid a whopping £236,944.

Here are the figures for every club in the league.

£15,585

1. Crewe Alexandra

£15,585 Photo: Naomi Baker

£22,511

2. Newport County

£22,511 Photo: Pete Norton

£26,550

3. Gillingham

£26,550 Photo: Getty Images

£43,697

4. Colchester United

£43,697 Photo: Pete Norton

