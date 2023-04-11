How much EVERY League Two club has paid on agents fees according to latest Football Association figures - and where Mansfield Town, Salford City, Stockport County. Leyton Orient and Bradford City rank
Mansfield Town have dished out more than £100,000 in agents fees according the latest figures released by the FA.
The figures cover the period for 1 February 2022 to 31 January 2023.
The published figures show Crewe Alexandra paid the least amount at £15,585, while Stockport County have paid a whopping £236,944.
Here are the figures for every club in the league.
