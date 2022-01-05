How many of these players can you remember signing for Mansfield Town 15 years ago?

It was a season which some notable names join the club – as well as some that won’t live long in the club’s history. But how many of these players do you remember joining the club and how did they fare?
1. Asa Charlton
Asa Charlton, left, caught the eye during his time at Redditch United. But it came as a surprise when he was given his first chance of professional football with Mansfield Town. He signed for the Stags in November 2006, but made only a handful of appearances.
Photo: Photographer 1
2. Danny Sleath
Danny Sleath (back) graduated from the Mansfield Town youth academy and signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2006. He failed to establish himself, and made only 14 appearances over two seasons before playing for a number of non-league sides.
Photo: David Shipman
3. Michael Boulding
In July 2006, Boulding returned to Mansfield Town, for his second spell at the club, after impressing manager Peter Shirtliff in pre-season training. It turned out to be a good move as he went on to score 27 goals in 82 games.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Danny Reet
Danny Reet came through the youth ranks with Sheffield Wednesday and had a good goalscoring record with their reserves. He scored 11 times for Stags during 40 games between 2006 and 2008.
Photo: Steve Ellis