At the One Call Stadium it is likely to be a quiet one with Nigel Clough keen to keep Mansfield Town’s promotion-winning squad together.

Clough also confirmed he is chasing a return for impressive Leicester City loanee defender Lewis Brunt among his 'five or six' targets and believes Irish veteran Stephen Quinn will give it another season at 38.

So, with 22 teams already confirmed for next season’s League One, how much is the Stags’ squad currently valued at, and how does it compare to their new league rivals?

Here we have all the answers, thanks to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.