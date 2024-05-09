Mansfield Town's squad is currently valued at £4.17m, accoring to a national football website.Mansfield Town's squad is currently valued at £4.17m, accoring to a national football website.
How Mansfield Town's squad market value compares to their new League One rivals - including Birmingham City's staggering valuation and Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Wrexham and Blackpool

Published 9th May 2024, 10:23 BST
The summer rebuilds around League One are yet to get going.

At the One Call Stadium it is likely to be a quiet one with Nigel Clough keen to keep Mansfield Town’s promotion-winning squad together.

Clough also confirmed he is chasing a return for impressive Leicester City loanee defender Lewis Brunt among his 'five or six' targets and believes Irish veteran Stephen Quinn will give it another season at 38.

So, with 22 teams already confirmed for next season’s League One, how much is the Stags’ squad currently valued at, and how does it compare to their new league rivals?

Here we have all the answers, thanks to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

£43.84m

1. Birmingham City

£43.84m Photo: Cameron Smith

£29.34m

2. Huddersfield Town

£29.34m Photo: Ashley Allen

£17.45m

3. Peterborough United

£17.45m Photo: Michael Regan

£12.69m

4. Rotherham United

£12.69m Photo: George Wood

