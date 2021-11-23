How Mansfield Town's players rated against Scunthorpe

Check out his ratings and see if you agree. Get all your latest Stags news here
1. Nathan Bishop
7 - I don’t really think he could have done much about conceding the penalty. One good save and stayed big and strong from a shot from a tight angle.
2. Elliott Hewitt
7.5 Good game at right back. One superb back-heel on the touchline.
3. John-Joe O'Toole
7 - Hippolyte got between him and Hawkins for the penalty, then Loft got between them for his chance shortly afterwards. Very solid after that.
4. Oli Hawkins
