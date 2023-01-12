News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have won 19 points in 12 home games.

How Mansfield Town's home form compares to promotion rivals Bradford City, Salford City, Carlisle United, Swindon Town, Barrow and Walsall - picture gallery

Mansfield Town’s promotion push last season was based on a formidable home record.

By Stephen Thirkill
6 hours ago

Stags racked up the points at the One Call Stadium on the way to the play-off final, but these season the wins have been a little harder to come by.

Mansfield have won just five of their 12 home games so far, form that needs to be improved in the second half of the season.

But how does that record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

1. Stevenage - 34pts

13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34

Photo: David Price

2. Leyton Orient - 32pts

13 10 2 1 20:4 16 32

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Sutton United - 26pts

13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26

Photo: Clive Mason

4. Barrow - 25pts

13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25

Photo: Chris Holloway

