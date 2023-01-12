Mansfield Town’s promotion push last season was based on a formidable home record.

Stags racked up the points at the One Call Stadium on the way to the play-off final, but these season the wins have been a little harder to come by.

Mansfield have won just five of their 12 home games so far, form that needs to be improved in the second half of the season.

But how does that record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

1. Stevenage - 34pts 13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34 Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 32pts 13 10 2 1 20:4 16 32 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Sutton United - 26pts 13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Barrow - 25pts 13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales