Mansfield Town have already seen plenty of big home crowds this season.

How Mansfield Town's crowds compare to Northampton Town, Swindon Town, Leyton Orient, Stockport County and every other League Two side this season

Mansfield Town are one of the bigger teams in League Two and always get good crowds.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:22 am

That is even more this season with crowds on the up and hopes high that the fans will be finally watching a promotion-winning campaign.

But just how many people usually attend Mansfield’s home games so this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.

1. Bradford City

17,192

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

Average: 8,677

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

8,597

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

Average: 7,187

Photo: Bryn Lennon

