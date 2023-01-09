How Mansfield Town's collapse against Barrow has impacted their predicted finishing spot - plus where Stockport County, Swindon Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City are expected to finish- gallery
Stags chucked three crucial points away over the weekend in their 3-2 defeat to Barrow.
It leaves Stags ninth a highly competitive League Two table which now sees just three points separating fourth and 12th in the table.
There’s certainly all to play for in the second half of the season as Stags look to secure a play-off place as a minimum.
The supercomputer is predicting Stags currently have just a 10 per cent chance of promotion – down from 16 per cent chance after the festive games.
They are now given a 24 per cent of making the play-offs, compared to 31 per cent after the festive matches.
But where do you think Stags will finish this season?
Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.
Get all your latest Stags news here.