Stags chucked three crucial points away over the weekend in their 3-2 defeat to Barrow.

It leaves Stags ninth a highly competitive League Two table which now sees just three points separating fourth and 12th in the table.

There’s certainly all to play for in the second half of the season as Stags look to secure a play-off place as a minimum.

The supercomputer is predicting Stags currently have just a 10 per cent chance of promotion – down from 16 per cent chance after the festive games.

They are now given a 24 per cent of making the play-offs, compared to 31 per cent after the festive matches.

But where do you think Stags will finish this season?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

1. Leyton Orient - 93pts (+34) Win the league: 61% Promoted: 93% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25) Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 73% Win the league: 21% Photo: David Price Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Play-off chances: 37% Promotion chances: 60% Win the league: 10% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Salford City - 75pts (+18) Play-off chances: 44% Promotion chances: 34% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales