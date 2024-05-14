Mansfield Town will take some big away followings in League One next season.Mansfield Town will take some big away followings in League One next season.
How Mansfield Town's brilliant away following compares to their new League One rivals, including Huddersfield Town, Peterborough United, Lincon City, Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Reading

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th May 2024, 09:53 BST
It’s not cheap following your side away.

By the time petrol, match tickets, food et all are totted up it can cost a pretty penny.

But Mansfield Town fans dug deep during the 2023/24 season, watching some sparkling football along the way as Stags swept to promotion,

Next season Stags fans will get to visit some cracking new stadiums and perhaps enjoy even better away followings.

But how does the travelling Stags army compare to their new League One rivals in the numbers game? (Confirmed League One sides only)

Here the footballgroundguide.com website bring us all the answers. (The figures were reported on May 1st and are the latest figures currently available for the season)

Let us know your thoughts on the findings.

2170

1. Birmingham City

2170 Photo: Cameron Smith

1651

2. Wrexham

1651 Photo: Christopher Furlong

1325

3. Wigan Athletic

1325 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

1278

4. Reading

1278 Photo: Alex Burstow

