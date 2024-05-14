By the time petrol, match tickets, food et all are totted up it can cost a pretty penny.

But Mansfield Town fans dug deep during the 2023/24 season, watching some sparkling football along the way as Stags swept to promotion,

Next season Stags fans will get to visit some cracking new stadiums and perhaps enjoy even better away followings.

But how does the travelling Stags army compare to their new League One rivals in the numbers game? (Confirmed League One sides only)

Here the footballgroundguide.com website bring us all the answers. (The figures were reported on May 1st and are the latest figures currently available for the season)

