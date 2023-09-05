News you can trust since 1952
How Mansfield Town's average crowds this season compare to MK Dons, Swindon Town, Wrexham, Doncaster Rovers, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon and the rest of League Two - picture gallery

Mansfield Town have been watched by cracking crowds this season, with an average League Two crowd of 7,571.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST

Around the league matches have been watched by more than 397,000 fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but how do Mansfield’s compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest

