Nearly 40,000 fans have watched games at the One Call Stadium so far.
Around the league 1.25m have watched games up and down the land as another interesting season develops.
But who has the biggest gates and which clubs need their community to come out in force?
Here we take a look at the average crowds for every League One side over the season, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website as of Oct 2).
1. Bolton Wanderers
21,371 Photo: Getty Images
Bradford City
20,904
3. Cardiff City
19,384 Photo: Getty Images
4. Huddersfield Town
16,823 Photo: Getty Images