How good were these previous January transfer window signings for Mansfield Town?

When he does he will be hoping they turn into a real gem – just like these nine previous window signings, who will always be seen as a win.
1. Ryan Sweeney
Sweeney joined Mansfield Town on loan for the 2018–19 season, a move which was made permanent in January 2019. He went on to play 127 times for Stags over the next three seasons, before leaving in the summer to join Dundee.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Alan Marriott
Marriott joined on a short-term deal in January 2009. Seven clean sheets in nine games led to a permanent deal in March. He was a key part of the club's promotion winning team as Mansfield finally returned to the football league. He made over 200 appearances and is regarded as one of the club's best ever goalkeepers.
Photo: Clive Mason
3. Alex MacDonald
Alex MacDonald joined Mansfield Town on the last day of the 2017 January window and went on to become a fans' favourite, thanks to his non nonsense approach. He played 123 times for the club over the next 3.5 seasons before being released at the end of the 2019/20 season.
Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Adam Murray
Adam Murray rejoined Mansfield Town on 5th January 2011 following a successful loan deal. He was one of the driving forces behind Mansfield's return to the EFL and is an icon of the club's modern Era. Murray of course went on to manage the stags on his way to a successful career in coaching.
Photo: Getty Images