How does John Dempster's start compare as Mansfield Town manager?
The latest Mansfield Town manager, John Dempster, has won two of his first nine matches in charge after a testing August that saw 10 players unavailable at one stage.
He has lost two and drawn five over 90 minutes play, losing two of them on spot kicks. Here we look back at how 20 other Stags bosses started out and where it took them . . .
1. DAVID FLITCROFT (2018-2019)
Flitcroft's start was poor with three draws followed by four defeats. A draw at Stevenage was followed by his long awaited win in game nine away at Chesterfield!
2. PAUL COX (2011-2014)
Cox started out with three draws and a loss in his first four before he went on a five-game winning run. A play-off semi-final that season was followed by the Conference title the year after.
3. STEVE PARKIN (1996-1999)
The former skipper began poorly with four draws and three losses, followed by two wins. He twice came close to play-offs but failed.
4. ADAM MURRAY (2014-2016)
Ex-skipper Murray started with three wins, three draws and three losses as he saved the Stags from the drop that season and led them to their highest position in 14 years.
