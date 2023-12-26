How did we not score more asks Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough as they see off toothless Grimsby Town?

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was left scratching his head as to how his side did not win by a much bigger margin in today's home 2-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Mariners were unlucky to go in 2-0 down at the break after a deflected Davis Keillor-Dunn goal and a great George Maris finish right on half-time.

But it was one-way traffic after the break as only bad finishing, the woodwork, great goalkeeping by Harvey Cartwright and an offside flag denied them a hatful.

“If we'd have got that third goal at any time I think we'd have gone on to score four or five,” said Clough.

“But I would be more concerned if we were not creating the chances. We've had 39 shots today.

“The most important thing was to keep the clean sheet. That is what this has to be built on. We won't always get that many chances.

“We didn't start particularly well – they started the brighter and had a couple of chances.

“We haven't trained for a couple of days and looked a bit sluggish in the first 10-15 minutes.

“But once we go into stride, especially in the second half, I can't work out how we've not scored more than those two goals.

“There was poor finishing, good saves, blocks and a bit of bad luck. We could have gone on and won three or four.”

He added: “Davis scored the first goal but could have had a hat-trick today and more.

“Then George Maris put away a brilliant strike and that is what won us the game today. It would have demoralised Grimsby just before half-time.