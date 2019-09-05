Hopes high for a Mansfield Town return for injured star Neal Bishop

Mansfield Town are hoping they might have influential midfield general Neal Bishop available again after injury for Saturday’s visit of bottom side Scunthorpe United.

Veteran Bishop has been nursing a swollen Achilles tendon, but manager John Dempster said: “We are hoping Bish will train on Thursday or Friday.

Neal Bishop.

“Whether he will be able to feature on Saturday remains to be seen, depending on how he gets on.”

However, the weekend will come too soon for striker Andy Cook and his knee injury, though Dempster said: “Andy Cook will be back training next week, which is a boost. He brings something different to the table.”

Further back though hot on his heels, fellow striker Craig Davies is making progress from his ankle problems and Dempster said: “Craig has had another injection into his ankle and we are waiting for that to settle down.

“He will be back in training and running from Monday.”

Stags have had up to 10 players out with injury and suspension in August.

So Dempster was relieved to be able to bring two new faces in before Monday’s transfer deadline while not losing anyone to other clubs.

“We had no enquiries for our players,” he said. “I think from outside looking in, other clubs know we’ve been ravaged with injuries. We have quite a few of those players slowly coming back – we had two back last Saturday.

“I think clubs could see we were looking to add to our squad rather than have players leave to pastures new.”