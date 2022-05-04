Stags face title-chasers Forest Green in the regular season’s final game as Nigel Clough’s men aim to secure a top seven finish and a play-off place in Sky Bet League Two with automatic promotion still an outside possibility, but depending on results elsewhere.

Allocated seating is in operation at One Call Stadium so supporters must be in the seat purchased on their match ticket.

The ticket office is open from 10am up until 5pm today (Wednesday) as well as Thursday and Friday for ticket collections.The ticket office will then reopen at 10am on Saturday up until 3pm for further collections.

One Call Stadium - all home tickets sold for Saturday.