After a series of postponements left them with an unlucky and gruelling run of 10 away games out of 12, Stags are still in a position to challenge for the top three ahead of the Easter games at home to Sutton United tomorrow (Good Friday) and away at Carlisle United on Easter Monday.

And they are on a club record run of 11 successive home league wins.

“It would be nice to get some points on the board this weekend to set us up nicely for the last four,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home, sweet home. Having four games of the final six at the One Call Stadium could be key for Stags' promotion ambitions.

“But it is important that four of the last six are at home. They are entitled to be after the run we've had, travelling all over.”

“That's one of the best things after this run of away games – seven out of the last eight or 10 out of 12 – to be in the position we are is brilliant.

“It's a great achievement and we now have to capitalise on it with four home games from the six.

“We have been good at home most of the season and we need to continue that as I think that is key to what we achieve now.”

It was a tough run of away trips for Mansfield and Clough is very satisfied how they have coped.

“We would have liked another point or two on the board obviously,” he said.

“But to be in fourth position in the league with six games to go is very good after that run.”

Clough has enjoyed past promotions and can't wait to taste that feeling again.

“It's the result of a lot of hard work over a season,” he said.

“Whatever league you get out of the feeling is the same.

“It's brilliant that we are in this position here after only 18 months. I thought maybe it would be next season.