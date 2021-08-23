History made by Sherwood after televised FA Cup victory

Tim Gregory goes close with this overhead kick - all pictures by Ryan Crockett.

Sherwood travelled to Northern Premier League Sheffield FC for a highly anticipated tie with interest generated both nationally and worldwide after the BBC picked the game for their live TV coverage.

Sheffield FC are famous for being the oldest football club in the world, they were formed in 1857 and first took part in the FA Cup in 1873 - this is the 150th anniversary season of the competition.

A crowd of 442 with a large travelling contingent following the Wood had ideal conditions with warm, showery weather encouraging both teams to move the ball quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening exchanges belonged to the home side who seemed to handle the occasion and settled the better of the two teams.

Sherwood struggled to find any rhythm with Sheffield quick to the ball all over the pitch.

Sherwood’s first real spell of possession brought a corner kick after 22 minutes, and a low ball delivered by Jamie York found Lewis Belgrave whose low shot found its way through a crowded penalty area into the corner of the net.

The goal settled Sherwood and the possession, and the game now became a more even contest although still being played at a frenetic pace.

But Sheffield managed to get back on terms on 31 minutes.

A quickly taken free kick found Marc Newsham in space and the unchallenged forward finished past Josh Turton to level the score.

Sherwood protested that the referee had indicated to wait for his whistle before the free kick was taken but those protests were waved away.

The Wood regrouped, began to start to gain more possession and thought they had retaken the lead in the 38th minute, Jamie York finding space to fire home, but the celebrations were cut short as he was adjudged offside.

The second half saw the Wood start on the front foot and never really look back.

The early nerves had dissipated, and Sherwood dominated the game.

Built on an excellent defensive display led by skipper Jobe Shaw, the midfield trio of Jamie York, Lewis Belgrave and Will Norwood were probing for openings for the tireless Tim Gregory, Ryan Ingram and Gareth Curtis.

Tim Gregory almost produced a sensational goal, his overhead kick going narrowly over the bar.

The final ball was proving elusive as Sherwood searched for the winning goal.

It duly arrived in the 78th minute, Will Norcross jinked past two defenders as he cut in from the left wing before scoring with a low, right footed drive.

The lead was never threatened as Sherwood managed the game superbly, indeed with Klarke Greenham and Liam Theakstone providing fresh impetus a third Sherwood goal looked the more likely outcome.