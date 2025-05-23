Ryan Sweeney has returned to Mansfield Town for a second spell at the club.

Stags boss Nigel Clough is confident new signing Ryan Sweeney will bring crucial leadership qualities to the club next season.

Sweeney has returned for his second spell at the One Call Stadium after becoming Mansfield’s first summer signing.

And Clough believes the former Burton Albion defender will bring the presence needed on and off the pitch to plug the gap left by departing Aden Flint and Alfie Kilgour.

“We have always been a great admirer of his defensive qualities,” said Clough.

“He will come in and replace Flinty really and give us that presence in both penalty areas.

“We think he is captain material and we will look at it. We have brought him in for his leadership on and off the pitch and presence in both boxes.

“His leadership will be very important, especially with Alfie Kilgour, who has been our club captain for the last season or so, not being around. Flinty has done it as well so with them two not being around, we need someone in that mould.”

Sweeney had an impressive season last time out and won both the Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards at the Pirelli Stadium.

And Clough believes Sweeney returns to Stags as a better player than when he left for Dundee in June 2021.

“We always got on well with Ryan when he was here before," added Clough.

“He left wanting a fresh challenge and went up to Dundee. I think that was the making of him in lots of ways. He has matured and developed as a player.

“He got promoted to the SPL and when you face the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen it is a huge experience and very important. I think that brought him on as a player.”