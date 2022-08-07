Hiram Boateng hoping Mansfield Town can kick on after first win of the season

Hiram Boateng impressed in the win over Tranmere Rovers.

Riley Harbottle scored the only goal as Stags squeezed past Tranmere for their first win of the campaign.

And Boateng knows it is just what the doctor ordered.

“We know we’ve got good quality in the side,” said the former MK Dons man. “I think the team really clicked well today.

“It’s just about everyone playing freely with confidence, and everyone pulling in the same direction.

“I think the team were unlucky not to get promoted last season.

“It’s a team that I feel is really strong in this league, and myself knowing the league and having some conversations with the manager, he really just sold it to me.

“I’ve been enjoying my time so far and hopefully that may continue.

“I think good passing is something the team knows we’re capable of. We do it every day in training and have been doing it throughout pre-season.

“I feel it’s a real strong point in the side, we’ve got the players to do it, so I think if everyone continues in the same form as we have done, we should be alright.”

Boateng landed the man-the-match award against Tranmere after a commanding display in the heart of midfield.

“I try and give my 100 per cent every time I play, that’s all I can do,” he said.

“I want to give my full efforts and keep trying to impress the fans and keep trying to make my family and myself proud as well.