Hillsborough return as Mansfield Town draw Sheffield Wednesday away in the Carabao Cup

The Stags powered into the second round hat after Tuesday night’s sparkling 2-0 home win over League Two rivals Grimsby Town with a superb performance that could have yielded many more goals in a largely one-sided showing.

But Wednesday, who beat Barnsley in the League One play-off final this year to return to the Championship, will be tougher opponents.

Stags last faced the Owls away back in November 2022 when they lost 2-1 in the FA Cup second round.

Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins during the Carabao Cup first round win against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Two goals in five second-half minutes from substitute Michael Smith saw Sheffield Wednesday through

Before that Stags had produced a spirited display and led until the 78th minute thanks to George Lapslie’s 34th minute strike.But Marvin Johnson and Smith twice combined in the second period to turn the tie on its head.It could have been a different tale had Stags converted a number of fine opportunities, especially in the first-half.