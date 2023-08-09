Hillsborough return as Mansfield Town draw Sheffield Wednesday away in the Carabao Cup
The Stags powered into the second round hat after Tuesday night’s sparkling 2-0 home win over League Two rivals Grimsby Town with a superb performance that could have yielded many more goals in a largely one-sided showing.
But Wednesday, who beat Barnsley in the League One play-off final this year to return to the Championship, will be tougher opponents.
Stags last faced the Owls away back in November 2022 when they lost 2-1 in the FA Cup second round.
Two goals in five second-half minutes from substitute Michael Smith saw Sheffield Wednesday through
Before that Stags had produced a spirited display and led until the 78th minute thanks to George Lapslie’s 34th minute strike.But Marvin Johnson and Smith twice combined in the second period to turn the tie on its head.It could have been a different tale had Stags converted a number of fine opportunities, especially in the first-half.
Stags will now be looking for revenge and the tie will be played week commencing 28th August.