Hillsborough return as Mansfield Town draw Sheffield Wednesday away in the Carabao Cup

Mansfield Town were handed a tough away draw at newly promoted Championship neighbours Sheffield Wednesday tonight in the Carabao Cup second round.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 9th Aug 2023, 23:22 BST- 1 min read

The Stags powered into the second round hat after Tuesday night’s sparkling 2-0 home win over League Two rivals Grimsby Town with a superb performance that could have yielded many more goals in a largely one-sided showing.

But Wednesday, who beat Barnsley in the League One play-off final this year to return to the Championship, will be tougher opponents.

Stags last faced the Owls away back in November 2022 when they lost 2-1 in the FA Cup second round.

Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins during the Carabao Cup first round win against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town forward Lucas Akins during the Carabao Cup first round win against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins during the Carabao Cup first round win against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Two goals in five second-half minutes from substitute Michael Smith saw Sheffield Wednesday through

Before that Stags had produced a spirited display and led until the 78th minute thanks to George Lapslie’s 34th minute strike.But Marvin Johnson and Smith twice combined in the second period to turn the tie on its head.It could have been a different tale had Stags converted a number of fine opportunities, especially in the first-half.

Stags will now be looking for revenge and the tie will be played week commencing 28th August.

Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayHillsboroughStagsLeague TwoLeague One