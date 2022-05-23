Here's who the football Supercomputer is backing to win the League Two play-off final between Mansfield Town and Port Vale

The football Supercomputer is tipping Mansfield Town to be playing League One football next season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:42 pm
Mansfield Town are being tipped to see off Port Vale by the Supercomputer but not the bookies.
Mansfield Town are being tipped to see off Port Vale by the Supercomputer but not the bookies.

It gives Stags a 54 per cent likelihood of beating Vale at Wembley.

Over the four matches in the two semi-finals, the Supercomputer was only correct with one prediction – after it gave Swindon Town a 54 per cent chance of winning the first leg against the Valiants.

The Supercomputer gave Stags a 48 per cent likelihood of winning the first leg against Northampton and a 50/50 rating in the second leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Elsewhere, league sponsors Sky Bet can’t split the two sides with both clubs having 5/6 odds of achieving promotion glory.

Get all the build-up to the game here.

League TwoLeague OnePort ValeStags