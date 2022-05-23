It gives Stags a 54 per cent likelihood of beating Vale at Wembley.
Over the four matches in the two semi-finals, the Supercomputer was only correct with one prediction – after it gave Swindon Town a 54 per cent chance of winning the first leg against the Valiants.
The Supercomputer gave Stags a 48 per cent likelihood of winning the first leg against Northampton and a 50/50 rating in the second leg.
Elsewhere, league sponsors Sky Bet can’t split the two sides with both clubs having 5/6 odds of achieving promotion glory.
Get all the build-up to the game here.