Who is the best defender in League Two and which club has the best squad? It is a question that will always split opinion.

So perhaps the best way to solve this one is to take the question to the god’s of football computer games and let the latest FIFA 2022 ratings break the debate.

Here are the top 20 players across League Two, according to the game.

1. Jack Muldoon - 74 (Harrogate Town) Jack Muldoon's highest rating is his pace. He is ranked at 88, with 90 for acceleration sprint speed. He's not so good at defending, with a 33 rating.

2. Lewis Ward - 72 (Swindon Town) Lewis Ward's best strengths are diving (75) and pace (75). He is given a 70 rating for his kicking.

3. Ryan Loft - 72 (Bristol Rovers) Ryan Loft, listed on the game as a Scunthorpe player, top scores for physicality (88) It is made up of Jumping (89), Stamina (89), Strength (92) and aggression (76).

4. Harry McKirdy - 72 (Swindon Town) Harry McKirdy is lighting. He is given a pace rating of 93, made up of acceleration (92) and sprint speed (93).