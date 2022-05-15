Mansfield Town take a 2-1 lead to Northampton Town for Wednesday night's second leg.

Here's who makes our combined Mansfield Town/Northampton Town dream team ahead of play-off second leg

Mansfield Town travel to Northampton on Wednesday night protecting a 2-1 lead following a cracking first leg.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 11:29 am

It’s very much all to play for though with both sides showing what they are capable of during the game.

But if both teams could be combined, which players would make the side?

We’ve put together this side, using a 4-4-2 formation, based on the average season ratings from the whoscored.com website.

See if you agree or disagree, and send your sides to [email protected]

1. Nathan Bishop

Nathan Bishop has had a fine season for Stags after joining on loan from Manchester United and has been an ever present.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Stephen McLaughlin

Stephen McLaughlin won four awards at Mansfield's end of year awards ceremony after a superb season.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall formed a great partnership with Jon Guthrie as Cobblers conceded just 38 times, the best defence in League Two.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

Jon Guthrie has been a rock at the heart of the Northampton defence this season, playing 44 times.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Northampton TownNorthampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3