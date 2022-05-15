Here's who makes our combined Mansfield Town/Northampton Town dream team ahead of play-off second leg

It’s very much all to play for though with both sides showing what they are capable of during the game.
But if both teams could be combined, which players would make the side?
We’ve put together this side, using a 4-4-2 formation, based on the average season ratings from the whoscored.com website.
1. Nathan Bishop
Nathan Bishop has had a fine season for Stags after joining on loan from Manchester United and has been an ever present.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Stephen McLaughlin
Stephen McLaughlin won four awards at Mansfield's end of year awards ceremony after a superb season.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Fraser Horsfall
Fraser Horsfall formed a great partnership with Jon Guthrie as Cobblers conceded just 38 times, the best defence in League Two.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Jon Guthrie
Jon Guthrie has been a rock at the heart of the Northampton defence this season, playing 44 times.
Photo: Getty Images