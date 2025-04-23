Just one point over Easter leaves Stags five points clear of chasing Burton and Bristol Rovers ahead of Sunday’s trip to Birmingham.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Stags having slumped down the table over the last couple of months.

And at this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, with three of the top six sides doing just that.

On the flip side promotion-chasing Huddersfield have collapsed while last year’s play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers, have struggled for momentum.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, with the stats running over the last ten matchdays and correct as of April 23.

1 . Wrexham 10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24

2 . Charlton Athletic 10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23

3 . Stockport County 10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21