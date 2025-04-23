Mansfield Town are not yet safe from relegation after a bad run of form.Mansfield Town are not yet safe from relegation after a bad run of form.
Mansfield Town are not yet safe from relegation after a bad run of form.

Here's who are the best and worst sides in League One right now as Wrexham, Wycombe Wanderers, Mansfield Town, Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion reach crunch time

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
Mansfield Town continue to look over their shoulders after a poor Easter has left them with work still to do to secure League One safety.

Just one point over Easter leaves Stags five points clear of chasing Burton and Bristol Rovers ahead of Sunday’s trip to Birmingham.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Stags having slumped down the table over the last couple of months.

And at this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, with three of the top six sides doing just that.

On the flip side promotion-chasing Huddersfield have collapsed while last year’s play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers, have struggled for momentum.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, with the stats running over the last ten matchdays and correct as of April 23.

10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24

1. Wrexham

10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24 Photo: Getty Images

10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23

2. Charlton Athletic

10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21

3. Stockport County

10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 1 3 17:13 4 19

4. Leyton Orient

10 6 1 3 17:13 4 19 Photo: Getty Images

