Mansfield Town are being given a 68% per cent chance of winning promotion via the play-offs

Here's which team Supercomputer believes will miss out on League Two play-offs from Stockport County, Bradford City, Carlisle United, Salford City and Mansfield Town - picture gallery

Mansfield Town dropped out of the play-offs despite winning last night at Newport County.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:35 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST

They were leapfrogged by Salford City after Stags conceded a late goal in the 2-1 win, giving Salford a one goal advantage.

Stags host Stevenage at the weekend, while Salford head to Walsall. Here are the remaining fixtures for all the play-off chasing side.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Stags news, here.

Win the league: 97%

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+27)

Win the league: 97% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27%

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80%

4. Stockport County - 78pts (+27)

Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80% Photo: Naomi Baker

