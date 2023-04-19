Here's which team Supercomputer believes will miss out on League Two play-offs from Stockport County, Bradford City, Carlisle United, Salford City and Mansfield Town - picture gallery
Mansfield Town dropped out of the play-offs despite winning last night at Newport County.
They were leapfrogged by Salford City after Stags conceded a late goal in the 2-1 win, giving Salford a one goal advantage.
Stags host Stevenage at the weekend, while Salford head to Walsall. Here are the remaining fixtures for all the play-off chasing side.
Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.
