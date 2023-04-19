Mansfield Town dropped out of the play-offs despite winning last night at Newport County.

They were leapfrogged by Salford City after Stags conceded a late goal in the 2-1 win, giving Salford a one goal advantage.

Stags host Stevenage at the weekend, while Salford head to Walsall. Here are the remaining fixtures for all the play-off chasing side.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 90pts (+27) Win the league: 97%

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27%

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21%

4 . Stockport County - 78pts (+27) Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80%