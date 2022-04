At League Two level, however, it’s a little different with smaller squads on hand.

The stats – courtesy of whoscored.com, show four players have played every game this season, with another nine players having played 42 times.

Not surprisingly the list features eight goalkeepers inside the top 20 – but there is one outfield player who has played every minute.

Here is the top 20 for most minutes played.

1. Lawrence Vigouroux - 3,870 mins Lawrence Vigouroux has played every minute of every game for Leyton Orient. Photo: Pete Norton

2. Liam Roberts - 3,870 Liam Roberts hasn't missed a minute in the Northampton Town goal. Photo: Pete Norton

3. Peter Clarke - 3,870 Tranmere's Peter Clarke is the only outfield player to have played every minute of the season. Photo: Julian Finney

4. Paudie O'Connor - 3,821 mins Paudie O'Connor has 3,821 minutes under his belt in 43 games for Bradford. Photo: Getty Images