Peterborough United's squad is said to be worth more than £17m.Peterborough United's squad is said to be worth more than £17m.
Peterborough United's squad is said to be worth more than £17m.

Here's which League Two clubs have got the most and least value for money from their squads, including Mansfield Town, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Bradford City, Wrexham and Stockport County

These squad valuations suggest Mansfield Town have more than got their moneys worth out of the past season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 08:16 BST

According to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, the Stags squad is worth £4.14m, putting their value at lower than their final finishing position.

It is in contrast to Colchester United and Forest Green Rovers who should have finished much higher up the table, according to the figures.

But how much is each club’s squad valued at and who has over and underachieved according to the website.

Here are the suggested values, according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know which clubs have done the business or failed this season and why via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

£3.7m

1. Cheltenham Town

£3.7m Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
£4.85m

2. Fleetwood Town

£4.85m Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
£5.11m

3. Stevenage

£5.11m Photo: David Price

Photo Sales
£5.12m

4. Cambridge United

£5.12m Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts CountyBradford CityWrexhamStags