Here's which League One club currently has the best value season-ticket for the 2024/25 season and how much Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Birmingham City, Rotherham United, Reading and the rest charge

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 12:57 BST
Watching League One football can still offer some pretty good value.

Stags are preparing for a return to League One after 21 years away with the cheapest adult season-ticket now priced at £365.

But which clubs offer the best value deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket currently available and run from cheapest to most expensive.

£281

1. Crawley Town

£281Photo: Steve Bardens

£249

2. Huddersfield Town

£249Photo: Ashley Allen

£315

3. Blackpool

£315Photo: Lewis Storey

£325

4. Charlton Athletic

£325Photo: Alex Pantling

