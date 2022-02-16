Mansfield Town have an average crowd of 4,795 this season. It is the ninth best in League Two.

How the League Two table would look if it was based on crowds - and where Mansfield Town, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers would be

The League Two table would look rather different if it was based on how many fans each club had.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:07 pm

The average attendance figures - revealed on the footballwebpages.co.uk website – certainly suggest that leaders Forest Green Rovers are punching above their weight.

At the other end of the scale Bradford City and Bristol Rovers certainly could be doing better.

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, ranked lowest to highest.

1. Salford City

Salford City's average attendance this season is 2,080.

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Crawley Town

Crawley's average attendance this season is 2,224.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town's average attendance this season is 2,243.

Photo: Paul Thomas

4. Colchester United

The average attendance this season at the JobServe Community Stadium is 2,522.

Photo: Pete Norton

