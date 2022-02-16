The average attendance figures - revealed on the footballwebpages.co.uk website – certainly suggest that leaders Forest Green Rovers are punching above their weight.
At the other end of the scale Bradford City and Bristol Rovers certainly could be doing better.
Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, ranked lowest to highest.
1. Salford City
Salford City's average attendance this season is 2,080.
2. Crawley Town
Crawley's average attendance this season is 2,224.
3. Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town's average attendance this season is 2,243.
4. Colchester United
The average attendance this season at the JobServe Community Stadium is 2,522.
