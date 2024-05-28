Stags would end their relegation season with a 2-1 win over Northampton Town in front of just 3,928 fans.
Goals from Andy White and a late Liam Lawrence penalty took the victory.
The League was known as The Second Division back in those days and saw Huddersfield Town and Cheltenham Town join Stags and Northampton in going down.
Here is the side that started the game that day and what happened to them following relegation.
1. Kevin Pilkington
Kevin Pilkington departed Stags in 2005 for Notts County after playing 170 games for the club. He is now a goalkeeping coach at Luton Town. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Bobby Hassell
Bobby Hassell went on to become a club legend for Barnsley. He left Stags in 2004 before playing 270 times for the Tykes over the following ten years. He is now Barnsley's academy manager. Photo: Ross Kinnaird
3. Alex John-Baptiste
After 174 games for Stags Alex John-Baptiste departed Mansfield. He made it all way to the Premier League with Blackpool. Photo: Matthew Lewis
4. Jake Buxton
Jake Buxton would go on to enjoy an excellent career after departing Mansfield Town, including 139 games for Derby. After leaving Stags he joined Burton Albion, helping them to win the Conference National title. Ahead of the 2023–24 season, Buxton was appointed the clubs under-21 lead coach on 26 July 2023 after a restructuring of the Derby's academy. Photo: Alex Livesey
