Stags would end their relegation season with a 2-1 win over Northampton Town in front of just 3,928 fans.

Goals from Andy White and a late Liam Lawrence penalty took the victory.

The League was known as The Second Division back in those days and saw Huddersfield Town and Cheltenham Town join Stags and Northampton in going down.

That year Wigan Athletic and Crewe Alexandra sealed automatic promotion, with Cardiff City going up via the play-offs.

Here is the side that started the game that day and what happened to them following relegation.

1 . Kevin Pilkington Kevin Pilkington departed Stags in 2005 for Notts County after playing 170 games for the club. He is now a goalkeeping coach at Luton Town. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Bobby Hassell Bobby Hassell went on to become a club legend for Barnsley. He left Stags in 2004 before playing 270 times for the Tykes over the following ten years. He is now Barnsley's academy manager. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

3 . Alex John-Baptiste After 174 games for Stags Alex John-Baptiste departed Mansfield. He made it all way to the Premier League with Blackpool. Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales