Here's the dirtiest teams in League Two so far this season and where Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Salford City, Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County and Bradford City rank - in pictures
Mansfield Town have already picked up one red card this season and will be looking to keep their discipline this season.
Around the league there has been 266 yellow cards, 5 double bookings and 5 straight red cards.
So how does Mansfield’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.
A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.
