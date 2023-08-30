News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have already had one red card this season.Mansfield Town have already had one red card this season.
Here's the dirtiest teams in League Two so far this season and where Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Salford City, Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County and Bradford City rank - in pictures

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Oct 2022, 11:03 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:52 BST

Mansfield Town have already picked up one red card this season and will be looking to keep their discipline this season.

Around the league there has been 266 yellow cards, 5 double bookings and 5 straight red cards.

So how does Mansfield’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Stags news, here.

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Newport County - 7 pts

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Alex Davidson

Y: 7 DB:0 R:0

2. Barrow - 7pts

Y: 7 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 8 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Wrexham - 8pts

Y: 8 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Y:9 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Tranmere Rovers - 9pts

Y:9 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

