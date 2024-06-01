Stags turned on the style to bag a sizzling 5-1 at the Bantams.
It was yet another away day that will stick in the memory of those who were there.
Our latest gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who were in the away end, as captured by Chris and Jeanette Holloway.
Take a look and see if you know anyone, and tag in your mates on social media if you do.
You can get plenty more Stags content here.
1. Bradford 1 Stags 5
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Bradford 1 Stags 5
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Bradford 1 Stags 5
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Bradford 1 Stags 5
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway