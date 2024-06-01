Stags turned on the style to bag a sizzling 5-1 at the Bantams.

It was yet another away day that will stick in the memory of those who were there.

Our latest gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who were in the away end, as captured by Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Take a look and see if you know anyone, and tag in your mates on social media if you do.

You can get plenty more Stags content here.

1 . Bradford 1 Stags 5 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Bradford 1 Stags 5 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Bradford 1 Stags 5 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales