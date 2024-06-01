Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford.Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford.
Here's some cracking pics of Mansfield Town fans enjoying a big away win at Bradford City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Jun 2024, 11:58 BST
Stags took another step towards promotion after they hammered Bradford City.

Stags turned on the style to bag a sizzling 5-1 at the Bantams.

It was yet another away day that will stick in the memory of those who were there.

Our latest gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who were in the away end, as captured by Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Take a look and see if you know anyone, and tag in your mates on social media if you do.

You can get plenty more Stags content here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford.

1. Bradford 1 Stags 5

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford.

2. Bradford 1 Stags 5

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford.

3. Bradford 1 Stags 5

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford.

4. Bradford 1 Stags 5

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the big win at Bradford. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

