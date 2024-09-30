Will Evans and Aaron Lewis struck at either end of the second half to give Stags the points.

They were watched by over 1,400 away fans, with Chris and Jeanette Holloway capturing these pictures of some of those in the away end.

1 . Northampton 0 Stags 2 More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

