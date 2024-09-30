More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row.More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row.
Here's our gallery of some of the Mansfield Town fans who headed to Northampton Town

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Published 30th Sep 2024
Stags fans had another away day to remember at the weekend after a 2-0 win at Northampton Town.

Will Evans and Aaron Lewis struck at either end of the second half to give Stags the points.

They were watched by over 1,400 away fans, with Chris and Jeanette Holloway capturing these pictures of some of those in the away end.

1. Northampton 0 Stags 2

More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Northampton 0 Stags 2

More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Northampton 0 Stags 2

More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Northampton 0 Stags 2

More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

