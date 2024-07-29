Davis Keillor-Dunn scored the only goal of the game as Stags secured a deserved win over the lacklustre Championship side.
Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pics from the game. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Stags 1 Oxford 0
Just over 2,000 Stags fans saw Mansfield Town impress in the win over Oxford.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
