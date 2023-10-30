Here's our best pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoy yet another win

The great run goes on for Stags after another three points were chalked up at the weekend.

A 2-1 win over Walsall sets Stags up very nicely for the big League Cup tie against Port Vale on Tuesday night.

It leaves Mansfield on the brink of top three and still unbeaten this season.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the fans at the game.

Take a look and see who you know here.

Get more Stags news, including plenty of previews to the big cup game on Tuesday, here.

1 . Stags 2 Walsall 1 Mansfield Town fans enjoy another League Two victory. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 2 Walsall 1 Mansfield Town fans enjoy another League Two victory Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 2 Walsall 1 Mansfield Town fans enjoy another League Two victory Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales