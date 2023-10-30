News you can trust since 1952
Here's our best pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoy yet another win

The great run goes on for Stags after another three points were chalked up at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:07 GMT

A 2-1 win over Walsall sets Stags up very nicely for the big League Cup tie against Port Vale on Tuesday night.

It leaves Mansfield on the brink of top three and still unbeaten this season.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the fans at the game.

Take a look and see who you know here.

Get more Stags news, including plenty of previews to the big cup game on Tuesday, here.

