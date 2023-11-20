Mansfield Town have enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

Nigel Clough’s side remain unbeaten after 17 League Two games with hopes high that this is finally going to be their season.

League sponsors SkyBet expect Stags to keep up that pace for the rest of the season, with four clear contenders now emerging for promotion.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate Mansfield’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.