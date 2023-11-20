News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are in a strong position to win promotion this season after starting the season 17 games unbeaten.

Here's Mansfield Town's latest promotion odds after win over Newport County stretches unbeaten start - plus the prices you can get on Wrexham, Notts County, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Bradford City - picture gallery

Mansfield Town have enjoyed an impressive start to the season.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:36 GMT
Nigel Clough’s side remain unbeaten after 17 League Two games with hopes high that this is finally going to be their season.

League sponsors SkyBet expect Stags to keep up that pace for the rest of the season, with four clear contenders now emerging for promotion.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate Mansfield’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

250/1

1. Harrogate Town

250/1 Photo: Pete Norton

66/1

2. Colchester Utd

66/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

66/1

3. Salford City

66/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

66/1

4. Grimsby Town

66/1 Photo: Michael Regan

