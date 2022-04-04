One point at Forest Green on Tuesday will lift them into the automatic promotion places with seven games to go.

But where are they expected to finish the season and how many points will they need to clinch a top three spot at the end of the season?

Here are the latest supercomputer predictions on how the final table is expected to look.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 89pts (+39 GD) Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.

2. Exeter City - 83pts (+24GD) After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

3. Mansfield Town - 79pts (+13) Mansfield Town are expected to bag the last automatic promotion spot after a brilliant second half of the season.

4. Port Vale - 77pts (+24GD) The computer predicts form team Port Vale will do enough to secure a play-off place.