Mansfield Town are expected to seal automatic promotion according to the latest Supercomputer prediction.

Here's Mansfield Town new predicted League Two finish after crucial win over Northampton Town - plus where Exeter City, Swindon Town, Newport County and Bristol Rovers are expected to finish

Mansfield Town picked up a crucial 1-0 win over promotion rivals Northampton on Saturday.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:46 pm

One point at Forest Green on Tuesday will lift them into the automatic promotion places with seven games to go.

But where are they expected to finish the season and how many points will they need to clinch a top three spot at the end of the season?

Here are the latest supercomputer predictions on how the final table is expected to look.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 89pts (+39 GD)

Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Exeter City - 83pts (+24GD)

After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Mansfield Town - 79pts (+13)

Mansfield Town are expected to bag the last automatic promotion spot after a brilliant second half of the season.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Port Vale - 77pts (+24GD)

The computer predicts form team Port Vale will do enough to secure a play-off place.

Photo: Getty Images

